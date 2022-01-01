Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bubble tea in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve bubble tea

FUKU TEA - South Craig (Near CMU)

300 South Craig ST., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Small Iced Brown Sugar Milk Tea(free one topping or bubbles)$4.65
*Small Kumquat Lemon Green Tea (free one topping or bubbles)$4.65
*Large Pu-Erh Milk Tea (free one topping or bubbles)(recommend half&half) (Only comes cold)$5.40
More about FUKU TEA - South Craig (Near CMU)
FUKU TEA image

SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN

FUKU TEA - Forbes Ave (Near U Pitt)

3800 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
*Large Green Milk Tea (free one topping or bubbles)$5.40
*Large Iced Brown Sugar Milk Tea (free one topping or bubbles)$5.40
*Small Green Milk Tea (free one topping or bubbles)$4.65
More about FUKU TEA - Forbes Ave (Near U Pitt)

