Chicken fajitas in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Taco Joint - Heritage Creek image

 

Taco Joint - Plano

1300 W. Plano Parkway Suite 100, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Chicken 1 pound$23.99
Chicken Fajita & Egg$3.49
Chicken fajita, scrambled eggs, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Taco Joint - Plano
Item pic

 

El Fenix - Plano

810 N Central Expwy, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sizzling Chicken Fajitas$14.49
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$11.29
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Sizzling Chicken Fajitas For Two$25.99
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about El Fenix - Plano

