Chicken fajitas in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Taco Joint - Plano
1300 W. Plano Parkway Suite 100, Plano
|Fajita Chicken 1 pound
|$23.99
|Chicken Fajita & Egg
|$3.49
Chicken fajita, scrambled eggs, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
El Fenix - Plano
810 N Central Expwy, Plano
|Sizzling Chicken Fajitas
|$14.49
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
|Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.29
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
|Sizzling Chicken Fajitas For Two
|$25.99
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.