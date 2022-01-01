Pies in Plano

Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie image

 

Better Than Sex - Plano

1010 E 15th Street, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie$12.00
Pucker Up! Tart Key Lime Cream Pie. Laid on Orange Blossom Shortbread Cookie. Key Lime 'Koolie'.
Cookie Nookie Pie$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
More about Better Than Sex - Plano
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Custom Pie$18.00
Build your own pie. Comes with sauce and mozzarella
More about Legacy Hall
•Whole Coconut Pie (Meringue on Request) image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
•Whole Coconut Pie (Meringue on Request)$17.99
Creamy Coconut pie with Whipped Cream topping. Meringue available on request only.
PHOTO SHOWN W/ MERINGUE
•Whole Chocolate Pie (Meringue on Request)$17.99
Creamy Chocolate filling with Whipped Cream. Meringue available on request ONLY
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Mama Evelyn's Meat Pie (L) image

 

Boxochops

8500 Ohio Dr, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mama Evelyn's Meat Pie$4.50
Seasoned beef filling inside of a buttery outer crust. Sold in Medium or Large sizes ( while supplies last)
More about Boxochops

