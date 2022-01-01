Pies in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve pies
Better Than Sex - Plano
1010 E 15th Street, Plano
|Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie
|$12.00
Pucker Up! Tart Key Lime Cream Pie. Laid on Orange Blossom Shortbread Cookie. Key Lime 'Koolie'.
|Cookie Nookie Pie
|$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|Custom Pie
|$18.00
Build your own pie. Comes with sauce and mozzarella
Mama's Daughters' Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
|•Whole Coconut Pie (Meringue on Request)
|$17.99
Creamy Coconut pie with Whipped Cream topping. Meringue available on request only.
PHOTO SHOWN W/ MERINGUE
|•Whole Chocolate Pie (Meringue on Request)
|$17.99
Creamy Chocolate filling with Whipped Cream. Meringue available on request ONLY