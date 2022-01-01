Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Plano
/
Plano
/
Chicken Noodles
Plano restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Desi District - Plano
8450 Angels Dr, Suite 100, Plano
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodles
$12.99
Wok-tossed with chicken, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with noodles
More about Desi District - Plano
II Brothers Grill & Bar
8308 Preston Rd Ste 198, Plano
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
$0.00
More about II Brothers Grill & Bar
