Chicken sandwiches in Plano

Red Hot & Blue
5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano
|Kid BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Kid-sized pulled chicken sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.29
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
|4.99 Pulled Chicken Sandwich Special
|$4.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with a side of Grandma's famous Potato Salad.
Snuffers
4901 W Park Blvd., Plano
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
|Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion
Suburban Yacht Club
5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried chicken thigh on a toasted kaiser roll with a serrano-lime ailoi, local pickles, seasonal tomato and lettuce. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
Proper Wing
305 E Farm to Market Rd 544, Murphy
|Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
|Kid's Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$6.99
Crispy boneless chicken thigh sandwich with a choice of side and drink
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$6.99
Mama's Daughters' Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
|• Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$7.50
Fried Chicken Breast smothered in delicious buffalo (Hot) sauce.
Order a side of our homemade Ranch dressing, delicious.
|• Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.50
Nice blend of spices in this hand breaded breast, the right amount of "kick". Perfectly fried to a golden brown, served on a bun with Mayo, lettuce & tomato.
Shown w/ Sweet Potato Fries