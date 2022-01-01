Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Kid-sized pulled chicken sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.29
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
4.99 Pulled Chicken Sandwich Special$4.99
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with a side of Grandma's famous Potato Salad.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

 

Snuffers

4901 W Park Blvd., Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion
More about Snuffers
Item pic

 

Suburban Yacht Club

5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken thigh on a toasted kaiser roll with a serrano-lime ailoi, local pickles, seasonal tomato and lettuce. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
More about Suburban Yacht Club
Banner pic

 

Proper Wing

305 E Farm to Market Rd 544, Murphy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Kid's Chicken Sandwich Combo$6.99
Crispy boneless chicken thigh sandwich with a choice of side and drink
Chicken Tender Sandwich$6.99
More about Proper Wing
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Fried Chicken Breast smothered in delicious buffalo (Hot) sauce.
Order a side of our homemade Ranch dressing, delicious.
• Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Nice blend of spices in this hand breaded breast, the right amount of "kick". Perfectly fried to a golden brown, served on a bun with Mayo, lettuce & tomato.
Shown w/ Sweet Potato Fries
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner

