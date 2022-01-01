Chicken tenders in
Plantsville
/
Plantsville
/
Chicken Tenders
Plantsville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Hop Haus
28 West Main ST, Plantsville
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$10.50
classic tenders tossed in spiced flour ·
served with fries & ranch ·
can be tossed in any wing sauce
More about Hop Haus
Sideline Grill - Plantsville
485 Burritt St, Plantsville
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers 3pc
$3.85
More about Sideline Grill - Plantsville
Browse other tasty dishes in Plantsville
Cheeseburgers
More near Plantsville to explore
Southington
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Middlefield
No reviews yet
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Berlin
No reviews yet
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(434 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston