Short ribs in Plantsville

Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Plantsville - Hop Haus - Plantsville
28 West Main ST, Plantsville
|Short Rib Taco
|$15.95
braised short rib over greens, topped with shredded gruyere, caramelized onions and roasted garlic crema
|Short Rib Melt
|$14.25
texas toast with short rib, fresh roasted
garlic and gorgonzola cheese. topped with
fried pickles.
