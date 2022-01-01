Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Plantsville

Plantsville restaurants
Plantsville restaurants that serve clams

Clams Casino image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Close Harbour Seafood Market

959 Meriden Waterbury Tpke, PLANTSVILLE

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
Takeout
Clams Casino$2.00
Fresh little neck clams on the half shell, peppers, bacon, garlic, bread crumb & butter. A definite favorite
Bake for about 10 – 15 mins @ 350 degrees.
New England Clam Chowder (pint)$6.99
Creamy Clam Chowder
Stuffed Clams$2.50
Stuffed quahog clams. Breadcrumbs, chopped quahog clams, red & green chopped peppers, onion.
Bake for about 20 mins @ 350 degrees.
More about Close Harbour Seafood Market
Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington image

 

Lions Den Coffee Shop

57 West Main Street, Plantsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$0.00
More about Lions Den Coffee Shop

