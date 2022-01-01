Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve croissants

PASTRY • CAKES

Keegan Kreations

20 Court Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.9 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Pistachio Rose Croissant$5.95
A buttery and flaky croissant filled with a rose scented pistachio cream and topped with candied rose petals and chopped pistachios.
Ham and Cheese Croissant$6.25
Our Classic Croissant rolled with ham and Swiss cheese, topped with everything seasoning blend.
Almond Croissant$5.25
Our classic croissant is filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds.
More about Keegan Kreations
Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stuffed Croissant Online$11.85
Grilled Ham, Scrambled Eggs & Melted Vermont Cheddar Cheese Served on a Grilled Croissant with Home Fries
Side Warm Croissant Online$3.14
More about Marshland 3A

