Croissants in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve croissants
PASTRY • CAKES
Keegan Kreations
20 Court Street, Plymouth
|Pistachio Rose Croissant
|$5.95
A buttery and flaky croissant filled with a rose scented pistachio cream and topped with candied rose petals and chopped pistachios.
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$6.25
Our Classic Croissant rolled with ham and Swiss cheese, topped with everything seasoning blend.
|Almond Croissant
|$5.25
Our classic croissant is filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds.