Point Pleasant Beach seafood restaurants you'll love
More about MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
1635 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant
|Popular items
|Insalata Ceasar
|$6.00
Romaine Lettuce mixed with caesar dressing, croutons, & parmesan cheese.
|Large Pizza
|$14.00
18"
|Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$5.00
16" Bread with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with mozzarella Cheese
More about Half Moon Point
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Moon Point
2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
|Popular items
|French Dip Panini
|$19.00
thin sliced au jus prime rib, melted swiss pressed panini. served with a side au jus and your choice of side
|Bridge Ave
|$17.00
our signature burger topped with your choice of cheese
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$16.00
tossed with chopped bacon, roasted garlic & shaved parmesan
More about The Off Shore Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Off Shore Restaurant
225 Ocean Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana Entrée
|$23.00
served with spaghetti-
served with a house salad
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$14.00
italian roll, french fries
|Classic Pizza
|$13.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella