Point Pleasant Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in Point Pleasant Beach

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

1635 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (537 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Insalata Ceasar$6.00
Romaine Lettuce mixed with caesar dressing, croutons, & parmesan cheese.
Large Pizza$14.00
18"
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$5.00
16" Bread with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with mozzarella Cheese
Half Moon Point image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Moon Point

2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 3.5 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Dip Panini$19.00
thin sliced au jus prime rib, melted swiss pressed panini. served with a side au jus and your choice of side
Bridge Ave$17.00
our signature burger topped with your choice of cheese
Fried Brussel Sprouts$16.00
tossed with chopped bacon, roasted garlic & shaved parmesan
The Off Shore Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Off Shore Restaurant

225 Ocean Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana Entrée$23.00
served with spaghetti-
served with a house salad
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$14.00
italian roll, french fries
Classic Pizza$13.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
Sinners Steakhouse

20 Inlet Dr, Point Pleasant Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
