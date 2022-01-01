Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Pasquale's Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pizza & Subs

10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs

Avg 4.9 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
ADULT SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$18.50
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS served with 3 rolls & salad
LUNCH SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$11.75
Lunch Portion SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS served with 2 rolls
KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL$9.75
More about Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point image

 

Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point

3650 N Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Meatballs ( 2 Garlic Rolls)$17.99
More about Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company

5609 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs

Avg 4.5 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
LUNCH SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$11.75
Lunch Portion SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS served with 2 rolls
KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL$9.75
ADULT SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$18.50
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS served with 3 rolls & salad
More about Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
Restaurant banner

 

Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.

4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
ADULT SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$18.50
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS served with 3 rolls & salad
More about Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.

