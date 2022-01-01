Steak salad in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve steak salad
Addiction Restaurants Inc.
2131 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point
|Steak & Blue salad
|$19.99
Chopped romain lettuce, seasoned garlic croutons, blue cheese crumbles, dice tomato + well seasoned USDA Sirloin Steak
ethos Greek Bistro
4437 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
|Steak Salad
|$26.00
Prepared with caramelized onions , sautéed mushrooms and peppers, house greens topped with gorgonzola cheese.
Severed with Skirt Steak (8oz).
