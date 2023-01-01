Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken nuggets in Prospect

Go
Prospect restaurants
Toast

Prospect restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Sushi Master image

SUSHI

Sushi Master

9415 Norton Commons Bld #101, Prospect

Avg 4.6 (604 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Nugget$4.95
More about Sushi Master
Main pic

 

Karem's Grill and Pub

9424 Norton Commons Blvd, Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Nuggets$5.95
More about Karem's Grill and Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Prospect

Chili

Lobsters

California Rolls

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Scallops

Miso Soup

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Prospect to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (440 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston