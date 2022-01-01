Provincetown breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Provincetown

joe coffee ptown image

 

joe coffee ptown

170 Commercial Street, Provincetown

Americano
A customer favorite: 2 shots of espresso diluted with water, giving the drink a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
Latte
A customer favorite : made with espresso and your choice of steamed milk! Hot or Iced !!! This will taste like one of your favorite candy bars with the chocolate & coconut flavors !!
Drip Coffee
Joe Coffee proudly serves Indigo coffee, roasted down the road in Northampton, MA!!! Bright, Classic, Dark, Decaf are usually available !!!
Spindler's image

 

Spindler's

386 Commerical Street, Provincetown

Chicken Taquitos$15.00
shredded chicken, chipotle butter sauce, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, Mexican crema
Queso Fundido$19.00
roasted equites, squash, zucchini, onions, poblano peppers, three cheese fondue, chips
Broccolini$9.00
Side of broccolini and chili aioli
Bubala's By The Bay image

 

Bubala's By The Bay

183 Commercial Street, Provincetown

