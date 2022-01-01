Chicken fried steaks in Puyallup
Puyallup restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Meridian Cafe
Meridian Cafe
213 N Meridian, Puyallup
|Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
|$17.50
2 eggs any style* with choice sirloin lightly breaded and crispy fried with house
made gravy and your choice of hash browns or home fries
More about Trapper's Sushi - Puyallup
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi - Puyallup
10403 156th St E, Puyallup
|GF - Teriyaki Steak & Chicken
|$20.00
5 oz. top sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
|*Steak & Chicken Combo
|$20.00
5oz of angus sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce.