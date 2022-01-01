Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Puyallup

Puyallup restaurants
Puyallup restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Item pic

 

Meridian Cafe

213 N Meridian, Puyallup

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$17.50
2 eggs any style* with choice sirloin lightly breaded and crispy fried with house
made gravy and your choice of hash browns or home fries
More about Meridian Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi - Puyallup

10403 156th St E, Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (6049 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF - Teriyaki Steak & Chicken$20.00
5 oz. top sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
*Steak & Chicken Combo$20.00
5oz of angus sirloin and grilled chicken thigh served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi - Puyallup

