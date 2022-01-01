Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Quincy

Go
Quincy restaurants
Toast

Quincy restaurants that serve vermicelli

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at WoC

1420 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.7 (1373 reviews)
Takeout
Singapore Vermicelli (G)$19.00
Julienned bell pepper, onion, scallions, bean sprout, shrimp, ham, and chicken sautéed with thin rice noodles in a spicy, smoky curry and X.O. sauce
More about Fuji at WoC
Item pic

SOUPS • PHO

Pho Linh

409 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.4 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
74 Grilled Shrimp & Pork Vermicelli$12.50
Grilled shrimp and pork vermicelli
71 House Special Vermicelli Bowl$15.00
Shrimp on sugarcane, grilled pork, pork meatball, and egg roll.
55 Vermicelli Crab Soup$11.00
Homemade meatball containing shrimp, crab, and pork. Served with tofu, tomato and vermicelli noodles in a light seafood broth. Garnished with onions, cilantro and pan-fried shallots.
More about Pho Linh
Shabu image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HOT POT

Shabu

397 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.3 (847 reviews)
Takeout
Vermicelli Noodles$4.00
More about Shabu

Browse other tasty dishes in Quincy

Short Ribs

Pepperoni Pizza

Cannolis

Turkey Clubs

Yogurt Parfaits

Cobb Salad

Tuna Salad

Tomato Soup

Map

More near Quincy to explore

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Milton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hingham

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston