Vermicelli in Quincy
Fuji at WoC
1420 Hancock St, Quincy
|Singapore Vermicelli (G)
|$19.00
Julienned bell pepper, onion, scallions, bean sprout, shrimp, ham, and chicken sautéed with thin rice noodles in a spicy, smoky curry and X.O. sauce
Pho Linh
409 Hancock St, Quincy
|74 Grilled Shrimp & Pork Vermicelli
|$12.50
Grilled shrimp and pork vermicelli
|71 House Special Vermicelli Bowl
|$15.00
Shrimp on sugarcane, grilled pork, pork meatball, and egg roll.
|55 Vermicelli Crab Soup
|$11.00
Homemade meatball containing shrimp, crab, and pork. Served with tofu, tomato and vermicelli noodles in a light seafood broth. Garnished with onions, cilantro and pan-fried shallots.