Quiche in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve quiche

Bloomsbury Bistro

509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Quiche$13.00
Melted Leeks, Mushrooms, Gruyere, Parmesan, Petite Salad
More about Bloomsbury Bistro
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Carroll's Kitchen

19 E Martin St., Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Goddess Quiche$6.50
spinach, creamy seasoned feta. Order quarter slice or a whole quiche that serves up to 8. Whole quiche must be ordered with at least 2 hours advanced notice
Bacon Quiche$6.50
applewood smoked bacon, green onion, swiss. Order quarter slice or a whole quiche that serves up to 8. Whole quiche must be ordered with at least 2 hours advanced notice
Sausage & Roasted Pepper Quiche$6.50
sausage, roasted peppers, cheddar cheese, and a chili sauce drizzle. Order quarter slice or a whole quiche that serves up to 8. Whole quiche must be ordered with at least 2 hours advanced notice
More about Carroll's Kitchen
Union Special

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Tomato Quiche$13.00
Spinach, Gruyere, Foraged Spring Garlic, Pickled Mustard Seed Vinaigrette, Bread Crumbs, Mixed Greens
More about Union Special
AC Events Holiday Catering

1519 Brookside Drive, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quiche Lorraine w/ Bacon$36.00
Bacon, sauteed mushrooms, Jarlsberg and Grana Padano cheeses, shallots and a creamy custard filling are all baked in our flaky pie crust for a luxurious breakfast treat. Serves 8-10. (Allergens: pork, gluten, dairy, egg, alliums)
More about AC Events Holiday Catering

