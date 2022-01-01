Quiche in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve quiche
Bloomsbury Bistro
509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd, Raleigh
|Seasonal Quiche
|$13.00
Melted Leeks, Mushrooms, Gruyere, Parmesan, Petite Salad
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Carroll's Kitchen
19 E Martin St., Raleigh
|Greek Goddess Quiche
|$6.50
spinach, creamy seasoned feta. Order quarter slice or a whole quiche that serves up to 8. Whole quiche must be ordered with at least 2 hours advanced notice
|Bacon Quiche
|$6.50
applewood smoked bacon, green onion, swiss. Order quarter slice or a whole quiche that serves up to 8. Whole quiche must be ordered with at least 2 hours advanced notice
|Sausage & Roasted Pepper Quiche
|$6.50
sausage, roasted peppers, cheddar cheese, and a chili sauce drizzle. Order quarter slice or a whole quiche that serves up to 8. Whole quiche must be ordered with at least 2 hours advanced notice
Union Special
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh
|Roasted Tomato Quiche
|$13.00
Spinach, Gruyere, Foraged Spring Garlic, Pickled Mustard Seed Vinaigrette, Bread Crumbs, Mixed Greens
AC Events Holiday Catering
1519 Brookside Drive, Raleigh
|Quiche Lorraine w/ Bacon
|$36.00
Bacon, sauteed mushrooms, Jarlsberg and Grana Padano cheeses, shallots and a creamy custard filling are all baked in our flaky pie crust for a luxurious breakfast treat. Serves 8-10. (Allergens: pork, gluten, dairy, egg, alliums)