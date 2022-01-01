Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve tamales

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Tamal$3.25
Chicken Tamal
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
Item pic

 

Dos Taquitos

6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Tamales$8.00
Two steamy corn husks folded over corn masa dough, and stuffed with shredded chicken and chihuahua cheese.
Frozen Tamales (4)$12.00
All these items are FROZEN. They will come with instructions on how to bake them at home.
These 4 tamales are corn-based masa dough filled with fish in salsa verde and wrapped in a corn husk.
More about Dos Taquitos
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TAMALES$14.00
1 Tinga Tamale / 1 Short Rib Tamale /
Creamy Tomatillo Salsa / Azteca Salsa
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
The Night Rider Delivery Menu image

 

The Night Rider Delivery Menu

416 West South Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamales(pork)$2.00
More about The Night Rider Delivery Menu

