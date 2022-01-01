Tamales in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve tamales
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|Side Tamal
|$3.25
Chicken Tamal
Dos Taquitos
6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Tamales
|$8.00
Two steamy corn husks folded over corn masa dough, and stuffed with shredded chicken and chihuahua cheese.
|Frozen Tamales (4)
|$12.00
All these items are FROZEN. They will come with instructions on how to bake them at home.
These 4 tamales are corn-based masa dough filled with fish in salsa verde and wrapped in a corn husk.
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
7713 Lead Mine Rd. #39, Raleigh
|TAMALES
|$14.00
1 Tinga Tamale / 1 Short Rib Tamale /
Creamy Tomatillo Salsa / Azteca Salsa