Rancho Palos Verdes restaurants you'll love

Rancho Palos Verdes restaurants
  • Rancho Palos Verdes

Rancho Palos Verdes's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Rancho Palos Verdes restaurants

Avenue Italy image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue Italy

31243 Palos Verdes Dr W, Rancho Palos Verdes

Avg 4 (1703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Capelli Dangelo Alla Checca$23.00
Angel hair pasta served with fresh dice tomato, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese$24.00
Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce
Classica Mozzarella Caprese Con Melanzane$19.00
Slices of fresh mozzarella, grilled eggplant and fresh tomato served with pesto sauce
More about Avenue Italy
Main pic

 

Pancakes R Us - South Western Avenue

29403 South Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meat Lovers Combo$15.39
4 eggs any style, 3 bacon , 3 slices ham and 3 pork sausage
Old World Crepes$14.79
4 delicate crepes of the same style. Choose from orange marmalade French crepes, lingonberry & lingonberry butter Swedish crepes or lemon butter German crepes
Fruit Pancakes$14.29
4 buttermilk pancakes smothered with your choice of blueberry, peach, cinnamon- apple or cool strawberry fruit topping and whipped topping
More about Pancakes R Us - South Western Avenue
Banner pic

 

Asaka Sushi & Grill - 31208 Palos Verdes Drive West

31208 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Asaka Sushi & Grill - 31208 Palos Verdes Drive West
