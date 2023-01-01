Rancho Palos Verdes restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue Italy
31243 Palos Verdes Dr W, Rancho Palos Verdes
Popular items
Capelli Dangelo Alla Checca
$23.00
Angel hair pasta served with fresh dice tomato, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese
$24.00
Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce
Classica Mozzarella Caprese Con Melanzane
$19.00
Slices of fresh mozzarella, grilled eggplant and fresh tomato served with pesto sauce
Pancakes R Us - South Western Avenue
29403 South Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes
Popular items
Meat Lovers Combo
$15.39
4 eggs any style, 3 bacon , 3 slices ham and 3 pork sausage
Old World Crepes
$14.79
4 delicate crepes of the same style. Choose from orange marmalade French crepes, lingonberry & lingonberry butter Swedish crepes or lemon butter German crepes
Fruit Pancakes
$14.29
4 buttermilk pancakes smothered with your choice of blueberry, peach, cinnamon- apple or cool strawberry fruit topping and whipped topping
Asaka Sushi & Grill - 31208 Palos Verdes Drive West
31208 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes