Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Red Wing

Go
Red Wing restaurants
Toast

Red Wing restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

Let me cheese u

930 Main St, Red Wing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Tacos$12.00
Regular Taco (TACO TUESDAY)$3.00
Cilantro Lime Taco (TACO TUESDAY)$3.00
More about Let me cheese u
Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill image

 

Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill

1530 Old W Main St, Red Wing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fifteen Mini Tacos$9.00
Served with sour cream and taco sauce.
16 in Taco$24.00
Taco sauce base, seasoned beef, cheese blend, tomatoes, onions,and lettuce. Served with taco sauce & sour cream.
Taco Salad$14.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, black olives, red onions and avocado served in a house made tortilla bowl. Your choice of taco beef or taco chicken. Side of sour cream and taco sauce. If you like it spicy, add fresh jalapenos.
More about Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Wing

Patty Melts

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Brisket

Cheese Pizza

Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Map

More near Red Wing to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (150 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston