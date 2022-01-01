Tacos in Red Wing
Red Wing restaurants that serve tacos
Let me cheese u
930 Main St, Red Wing
|3 Tacos
|$12.00
|Regular Taco (TACO TUESDAY)
|$3.00
|Cilantro Lime Taco (TACO TUESDAY)
|$3.00
Kelly's Tap House Bar and Grill
1530 Old W Main St, Red Wing
|Fifteen Mini Tacos
|$9.00
Served with sour cream and taco sauce.
|16 in Taco
|$24.00
Taco sauce base, seasoned beef, cheese blend, tomatoes, onions,and lettuce. Served with taco sauce & sour cream.
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, black olives, red onions and avocado served in a house made tortilla bowl. Your choice of taco beef or taco chicken. Side of sour cream and taco sauce. If you like it spicy, add fresh jalapenos.