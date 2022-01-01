Pineapple fried rice in Redmond
Bai Tong Thai - Redmond
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.95
A popular Thai variation on fried rice, this dish adds pineapple pieces and includes stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables.
More about Thai Ginger - Redmond
Thai Ginger - Redmond
7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$0.00
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with yellow curry, pineapple, carrots, cabbage, onion, celery and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$0.00
