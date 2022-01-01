Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai - Redmond

14804 NE 24th St., Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
A popular Thai variation on fried rice, this dish adds pineapple pieces and includes stir-fried jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables.
More about Bai Tong Thai - Redmond
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger - Redmond

7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.4 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$0.00
Stir-fried steamed jasmine white rice with yellow curry, pineapple, carrots, cabbage, onion, celery and egg. ($1 extra for brown rice)
More about Thai Ginger - Redmond

