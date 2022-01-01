Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Redondo Beach

Go
Redondo Beach restaurants
Toast

Redondo Beach restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Pura Vita Redondo Beach image

PIZZA

Pura Vita Redondo Beach

320 S. Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.8 (133 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Pura Vita Redondo Beach
Rod's Char-broiler image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rod's Char-broiler

2600 Artesia, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.3 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate chip Cookie$0.99
More about Rod's Char-broiler

Browse other tasty dishes in Redondo Beach

Tortas

Prawns

Teriyaki Chicken

Turkey Melts

Lasagna

French Fries

Pork Belly

Clams

Map

More near Redondo Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (796 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston