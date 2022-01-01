Shrimp rolls in
Redondo Beach
/
Redondo Beach
/
Shrimp Rolls
Redondo Beach restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hudson House
514 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach
Avg 4.2
(1504 reviews)
Shrimp & Lobster Roll
$22.00
New England Style Shrimp & Lobster Roll on Toasted Split Top Brioche Bun
More about Hudson House
Browse other tasty dishes in Redondo Beach
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
Chicken Sandwiches
Fish And Chips
Kale Salad
Chili
Cheeseburgers
Garlic Chicken
More near Redondo Beach to explore
Torrance
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Gardena
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
El Segundo
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Inglewood
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Carson
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston