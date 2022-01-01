Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Redwood City restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Milagros Latin Kitchen

1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City

Avg 4.4 (13002 reviews)
Family Style Chicken Mole Enchiladas - 6$32.00
Platter of 6 Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ rotisserie chicken, sweet potatoes, dark Oaxacan mole sauce, cilantro, queso fresco served with family sized red rice and black beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating. *Contains Nuts*
Family Style Chicken Mole Enchiladas - 12$64.00
Platter of twelve Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ rotisserie chicken enchiladas, sweet potatoes, dark Oaxacan mole sauce, cilantro, queso fresco served with family sized red rice and black beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating. *Contains Nuts*
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$16.95
Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ rotisserie chicken, sweet potatoes, dark Oaxacan mole sauce, cilantro, queso fresco served with red rice and black beans *Contains Nuts*
Buck's of Woodside

3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside

No reviews yet
Chicken Enchiladas$19.00
