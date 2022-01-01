Chicken enchiladas in Redwood City
Milagros Latin Kitchen
1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City
|Family Style Chicken Mole Enchiladas - 6
|$32.00
Platter of 6 Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ rotisserie chicken, sweet potatoes, dark Oaxacan mole sauce, cilantro, queso fresco served with family sized red rice and black beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating. *Contains Nuts*
|Family Style Chicken Mole Enchiladas - 12
|$64.00
Platter of twelve Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ rotisserie chicken enchiladas, sweet potatoes, dark Oaxacan mole sauce, cilantro, queso fresco served with family sized red rice and black beans. Packaged in oven safe containers, ready for reheating. *Contains Nuts*
|Chicken Mole Enchiladas
|$16.95
Slow-roasted Pitman Farms’ rotisserie chicken, sweet potatoes, dark Oaxacan mole sauce, cilantro, queso fresco served with red rice and black beans *Contains Nuts*