Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Church Hill
/
Richmond
/
Church Hill
/
French Fries
Church Hill restaurants that serve french fries
FRENCH FRIES
Grisette
3119 E Marshall St, Richmond
Avg 5
(1326 reviews)
French Fries With Aioli
$6.00
More about Grisette
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
Avg 4.5
(165 reviews)
French Fries
$2.99
More about Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Church Hill
Pudding
Chicken Wraps
Chili
Grits
Cheese Pizza
Cornbread
Mac And Cheese
Mahi Mahi
More near Church Hill to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
The Fan
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Shockoe Bottom
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Carytown
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Southern Fan
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(98 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston