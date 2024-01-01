Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Home fries in
Downtown
/
Richmond
/
Downtown
/
Home Fries
Downtown restaurants that serve home fries
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
Avg 4.3
(728 reviews)
Home Fries
$5.00
fried potato chunks
More about Bar Solita
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
No reviews yet
Home Fries
$3.50
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
