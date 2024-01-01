Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Home fries in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve home fries

Bar Solita image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Home Fries$5.00
fried potato chunks
More about Bar Solita
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Home Fries$3.50
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

