Cake in Shockoe Bottom
Shockoe Bottom restaurants that serve cake
Daily Menu Restaurant
1706 e.main street, Richmond
|Salmon Cake Platter
|$20.00
Tipsy Crab Seafood
1700 E Main St., Richmond
|Crab Cake Side (1)
|$13.00
|Crab Cake Basket (2)
|$28.00
Two Lump crab cakes with no filler, deep fried to a creamy and melt in your mouth finish. Packed with flavor in every bite, paired with our Signature Tipsy Sauce.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.50
The best crab cake sandwhich in town. Creamy, lump crab cake made with no filler, on a buttery brioche bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Tipsy Sauce.