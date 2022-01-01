Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Shockoe Bottom

Go
Shockoe Bottom restaurants
Toast

Shockoe Bottom restaurants that serve cake

Daily Menu Restaurant image

 

Daily Menu Restaurant

1706 e.main street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Cake Platter$20.00
More about Daily Menu Restaurant
Tipsy Crab Seafood image

 

Tipsy Crab Seafood

1700 E Main St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Side (1)$13.00
Crab Cake Basket (2)$28.00
Two Lump crab cakes with no filler, deep fried to a creamy and melt in your mouth finish. Packed with flavor in every bite, paired with our Signature Tipsy Sauce.
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.50
The best crab cake sandwhich in town. Creamy, lump crab cake made with no filler, on a buttery brioche bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Tipsy Sauce.
More about Tipsy Crab Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Shockoe Bottom

Salmon

Waffles

Nachos

Grits

Cheese Fries

Pies

Vanilla Ice Cream

Chipotle Chicken

Map

More near Shockoe Bottom to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (639 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (522 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (862 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston