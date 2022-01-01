Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Chili
Rochester restaurants that serve chili
Wing Snob
205 S. Livernois, Rochester Hills
No reviews yet
X-Sweet Chili
$0.89
Our take on a sweet and sour
Asian style sauce.
More about Wing Snob
Muldoon's Tavern
3982 W. Auburn Rd., Rochester HIlls
No reviews yet
Bean Chili
$4.00
More about Muldoon's Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Philly Cheesesteaks
Waffles
Chicken Pitas
Reuben
Burritos
Strawberry Cheesecake
Quesadillas
More near Rochester to explore
Troy
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.9
(27 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Lake Orion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Romeo
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(855 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(546 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston