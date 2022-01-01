Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve salmon

Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar

7 1st Ave SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Norwegian Salmon$28.00
Eight ounces of grilled Norwegian salmon fillet served with an orange cream sauce, a side of vegetable & your choice of rice or pasta
Baked Norwegian Salmon$28.00
Eight ouces of Norwegain salmon served with steamed vegetables & a side of rice or pasta
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoak BBQ

2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 lbs Salmon$13.50
1 lbs Salmon$26.50
Salmon$19.50
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canadian Honker Restaurant

1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (2020 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Salmon Benedict$12.99
Grilled chilean salmon, 2 poached eggs, homemade hollandaise on english muffin or croissant.
Salmon Dinner$20.99
Grilled and topped with lemon-dill butter. Choice of potato and salad or soup.
Salmon Salad$14.99
Fresh seared salmon fillet, tomato, asparagus, egg wedges, feta cheese and served with greek vinaigrette.
Cameo at the Castle

121 North Broadway #100, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$29.00
asparagus vichyssoise, blue crab, confit potato, pearl onion, bacon
*consuming raw and undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five West

1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1521 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Salad$20.00
Spinach, mixed greens, fresh dill sprigs, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pomegranate seeds, feta cheese & tangy honey Dijon vinaigrette
Salmon Rice Bowl$22.00
Seared salmon, ginger soy rice, green onions, red peppers, carrots, sriracha aioli & a fried egg
Salmon Rice Bowl$22.00
Seared salmon, ginger soy rice, green onions, red peppers, carrots, sriracha aioli & a fried egg
