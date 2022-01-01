Salmon in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve salmon
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar
7 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|Grilled Norwegian Salmon
|$28.00
Eight ounces of grilled Norwegian salmon fillet served with an orange cream sauce, a side of vegetable & your choice of rice or pasta
|Baked Norwegian Salmon
|$28.00
Eight ouces of Norwegain salmon served with steamed vegetables & a side of rice or pasta
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoak BBQ
2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
|1/2 lbs Salmon
|$13.50
|1 lbs Salmon
|$26.50
|Salmon
|$19.50
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canadian Honker Restaurant
1203 2nd Street SW, Rochester
|Fresh Salmon Benedict
|$12.99
Grilled chilean salmon, 2 poached eggs, homemade hollandaise on english muffin or croissant.
|Salmon Dinner
|$20.99
Grilled and topped with lemon-dill butter. Choice of potato and salad or soup.
|Salmon Salad
|$14.99
Fresh seared salmon fillet, tomato, asparagus, egg wedges, feta cheese and served with greek vinaigrette.
Cameo at the Castle
121 North Broadway #100, Rochester
|Salmon
|$29.00
asparagus vichyssoise, blue crab, confit potato, pearl onion, bacon
*consuming raw and undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five West
1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Spinach, mixed greens, fresh dill sprigs, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pomegranate seeds, feta cheese & tangy honey Dijon vinaigrette
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$22.00
Seared salmon, ginger soy rice, green onions, red peppers, carrots, sriracha aioli & a fried egg
