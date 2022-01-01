Nachos in Rockwall
Rockwall restaurants that serve nachos
More about Standard Service - Heath
Standard Service - Heath
4240 Ridge Road, Heath
|TEX MEX CHICKEN NACHOS
|$14.00
tortilla chips, grilled chicken, pepper jack, salsa, pico, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & avocado
More about Snuffers
Snuffers
2901 Village Dr, Rockwall
|Tx Style Nachos - Small
|$7.25
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
|Tx Style Nachos - Large
|$10.99
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.