Sliders in Rockwall

Rockwall restaurants
Rockwall restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

Standard Service - Heath

4240 Ridge Road, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEATBALL SUB SLIDERS$14.00
braised in red sauce, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses, fresh basil
RED ROOSTER SLIDERS$16.00
crispy buttermilk chicken tenders tossed in sriracha-honey with lettuce, tomato & pickled jalapeños on mini potato buns
More about Standard Service - Heath
Item pic

 

Rodeo Goat

2095 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KID SLIDER$6.00
A mini cheeseburger, plain and dry on a brioche slider
More about Rodeo Goat
Item pic

 

Snuffers

2901 Village Dr, Rockwall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mix & Match Sliders -3$9.99
Choose 3 of your preparation, served with a side of fries.
Mix & Match Sliders -2$8.99
Choose 2 of your preparation, come with side fries
More about Snuffers
Bin 303 - Rockwall image

 

Bin 303 - Rockwall

105 Olive St, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Sliders w/ Cheese$9.00
More about Bin 303 - Rockwall

