Sliders in Rockwall
Rockwall restaurants that serve sliders
More about Standard Service - Heath
Standard Service - Heath
4240 Ridge Road, Heath
|MEATBALL SUB SLIDERS
|$14.00
braised in red sauce, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses, fresh basil
|RED ROOSTER SLIDERS
|$16.00
crispy buttermilk chicken tenders tossed in sriracha-honey with lettuce, tomato & pickled jalapeños on mini potato buns
More about Rodeo Goat
Rodeo Goat
2095 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall
|KID SLIDER
|$6.00
A mini cheeseburger, plain and dry on a brioche slider
More about Snuffers
Snuffers
2901 Village Dr, Rockwall
|Mix & Match Sliders -3
|$9.99
Choose 3 of your preparation, served with a side of fries.
|Mix & Match Sliders -2
|$8.99
Choose 2 of your preparation, come with side fries