Tacos in Rockwall
Rockwall restaurants that serve tacos
More about Standard Service - Heath
Standard Service - Heath
4240 Ridge Road, Heath
|AHI TUNA TACOS
|$16.00
marinated watermelon radish, cucumber with citrus-sesame ponzu and wasabi sauce
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
2075 Summer Lee Dr., Rockwall
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)