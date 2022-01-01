Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Rockwall

Rockwall restaurants
Rockwall restaurants that serve tacos

Standard Service - Heath image

 

Standard Service - Heath

4240 Ridge Road, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
AHI TUNA TACOS$16.00
marinated watermelon radish, cucumber with citrus-sesame ponzu and wasabi sauce
More about Standard Service - Heath
2 Steak Tacos image

 

The Brass Tap

2075 Summer Lee Dr., Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos image

 

Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos

213 E Rusk St, Rockwall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Tacos$6.00
your choice of steak or shredded chicken. topped with gouda cheese
More about Charlie's Burgers & Street Tacos

