Chicken sandwiches in Rockwall
Rockwall restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Standard Service - Heath
Standard Service - Heath
4240 Ridge Road, Heath
|1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
More about Snuffers
Snuffers
2901 Village Dr, Rockwall
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
|Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion
|Original Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with snuffers dressing, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes.