Chicken sandwiches in Rockwall

Rockwall restaurants
Rockwall restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Standard Service - Heath

4240 Ridge Road, Heath

1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
Snuffers

2901 Village Dr, Rockwall

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion
Original Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with snuffers dressing, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes.
The Brass Tap

2075 Summer Lee Dr., Rockwall

Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
