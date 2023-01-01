Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Rockwall

Rockwall restaurants
Toast

Rockwall restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

BG pic

 

The Anchor Seafood & Bar

507 Laurence Drive, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$20.00
More about The Anchor Seafood & Bar
Siren Rock Brewing Co image

 

Siren Rock Brewing Co - 310 S. Goliad

310 S. Goliad, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Tacos$18.00
crispy battered red tiger shrimp, wild greens, pico de gallo, garlic-herb aioli, grilled flour tortilla
More about Siren Rock Brewing Co - 310 S. Goliad

