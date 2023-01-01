Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Rockwall
/
Rockwall
/
Shrimp Tacos
Rockwall restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
The Anchor Seafood & Bar
507 Laurence Drive, Heath
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$20.00
More about The Anchor Seafood & Bar
Siren Rock Brewing Co - 310 S. Goliad
310 S. Goliad, Rockwall
No reviews yet
Fried Shrimp Tacos
$18.00
crispy battered red tiger shrimp, wild greens, pico de gallo, garlic-herb aioli, grilled flour tortilla
More about Siren Rock Brewing Co - 310 S. Goliad
