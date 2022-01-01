Cake in Rocky Hill
Rocky Hill restaurants that serve cake
More about Panizzo Italian Street Food
FRENCH FRIES
Panizzo Italian Street Food
945 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill
|Italian Cream Cake
|$7.00
|Crab Cake
|$12.00
Jumbo crab cake made with lump crab meat and topped with remoulade
|Mousse Cake
|$7.00
More about SALADBAR - Rocky Hill
SALADBAR - Rocky Hill
856 Cromwell Ave, Unit C, Rocky Hill
|Pumpkin Vanilla Swirl Loaf Cake
|$3.00
|Banana Chocolate Swirl Loaf Cake
|$3.00
|Iced Lemon Loaf Cake
|$3.00