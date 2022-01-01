Chili in Roselle
8000 Miles Chinese + Japanese
107 Main St, Roselle
|408 Hot Wok Chili Chicken 干锅鸡
|$16.00
Diced chicken wok fried with spicy chili bean sauce, blackened chilies, bell peppers, and mushrooms tossed with Sichuan peppercorns. This is currently a very popular dish in the Sichuan province.
|Chili Oil红油
|$1.00
|Lunch Dried Chili Chicken (午)辣子鸡
|$11.00
Diced chicken wok-fried to a crisp with blackened chilies, roasted garlic, scallions, Sichuan peppercorn, and house made chili oil.
Doctor Dogs
253 E Irving Park Road, Roselle
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.55
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.35
|Bacon Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.25
Does not come with fries.