Cobb salad in
Roslyn
/
Roslyn
/
Cobb Salad
Roslyn restaurants that serve cobb salad
thyme
8 Tower Place, Roslyn
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
$29.00
More about thyme
Organic Krush - Roslyn
1508 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn
No reviews yet
Krush Cobb Salad
$15.00
shredded organic chicken breast, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions, romaine, red wine vinaigrette GF
More about Organic Krush - Roslyn
