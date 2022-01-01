Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Roswell

Roswell restaurants
Roswell restaurants that serve carne asada

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar image

SALADS • GRILL

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar

688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada$19.95
Grilled Skirt Steak. Black Beans. Rice. Chimichurri. Green Onions. Choice of Tortillas.
More about HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
Item pic

 

PURE Taqueria - Roswell

1143 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos de Carne Asada (2)$12.29
(GF) two marinated grilled steak, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa, rice, beans
Tacos de Carne Asada (3)$14.99
(GF) three marinated & grilled all-natural steak, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa, rice, choice of beans
More about PURE Taqueria - Roswell

