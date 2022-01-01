Carne asada in Roswell
Roswell restaurants that serve carne asada
SALADS • GRILL
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell
|Carne Asada
|$19.95
Grilled Skirt Steak. Black Beans. Rice. Chimichurri. Green Onions. Choice of Tortillas.
PURE Taqueria - Roswell
1143 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell
|Tacos de Carne Asada (2)
|$12.29
(GF) two marinated grilled steak, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa, rice, beans
|Tacos de Carne Asada (3)
|$14.99
(GF) three marinated & grilled all-natural steak, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa, rice, choice of beans