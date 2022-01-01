Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Roswell

Go
Roswell restaurants
Toast

Roswell restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell

640 W Crossville Road, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Low Carb Chicken Parmigiana$15.50
Our grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce. Served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.
Chicken Parmigiana$15.50
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
Standard at Roswell image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Standard at Roswell

994 Alpharetta Road, Roswell

Avg 4.3 (446 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sammie$13.00
More about Standard at Roswell

Browse other tasty dishes in Roswell

Caprese Salad

Pad Thai

Fritters

Steak Fajitas

Ravioli

Chai Lattes

Bread Pudding

Burritos

Map

More near Roswell to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston