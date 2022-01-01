Chicken parmesan in Roswell
Roswell restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
640 W Crossville Road, Roswell
|Low Carb Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.50
Our grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce. Served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.50
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.