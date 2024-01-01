Eggplant parm in Roswell
Roswell restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about Bambinelli's Pizza & Pasta - Roswell
Bambinelli's Pizza & Pasta - Roswell
2500 Old Alabama Road, Roswell
|Eggplant Parm
|$18.00
Battered eggplant fried, served in marinara sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell - 640 W Crossville Road
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell - 640 W Crossville Road
640 W Crossville Road, Roswell
|Eggplant Parm Sub
|$11.95
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$14.00
Lightly breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.