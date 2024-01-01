Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Roswell

Roswell restaurants
Roswell restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Bambinelli's Pizza & Pasta - Roswell

2500 Old Alabama Road, Roswell

Eggplant Parm$18.00
Battered eggplant fried, served in marinara sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell - 640 W Crossville Road

640 W Crossville Road, Roswell

Eggplant Parm Sub$11.95
Eggplant Parmigiana$14.00
Lightly breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
