Round Rock sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Round Rock
More about Craft & Racked Wine Bar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Craft & Racked Wine Bar
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Standard DIY Charcuterie Board
|$22.99
DIY Kit Includes 3 cheeses and 1 cured meat. Enjoy a selection of artisan cheeses and a cured meat along with a variety of fruits, jams, condiments and nuts. Crackers included.
|Brie & Fig
|$10.99
House Made Crostini with Brie, Figs,
Candied Walnuts and Honey
|Spinach And Artichoke Dip
|$10.99
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip
topped with melted Parmesan cheese.
Served with House Made Crostini
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
2111 N Interstate Hwy 35, Suite 1000, Round Rock
|Popular items
|SIDE LRG Mac-N-Cheese
|$8.00
Creamy Baked Mac-N-Cheese.
|O.G. Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
|Hot Chicken Cobb Salad
|$9.75
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
More about Greenhouse Craft Food
SANDWICHES
Greenhouse Craft Food
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock
|Popular items
|Greenhouse BLT
|$9.00
Sourdough, bacon, greens, local tomatoes, fried farm egg, mayo, jalapeno maple jelly
|Farmers Salad
|$9.00
Greens, tomato, cucumber, seasonal veggies, blue cheese, spiced pecans
|Big Spender
|$12.00
Akayushi beef, sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, house sauce, on jalapeño bun.