Round Rock sandwich spots you'll love

Craft & Racked Wine Bar

1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
Popular items
Standard DIY Charcuterie Board$22.99
DIY Kit Includes 3 cheeses and 1 cured meat. Enjoy a selection of artisan cheeses and a cured meat along with a variety of fruits, jams, condiments and nuts. Crackers included.
Brie & Fig$10.99
House Made Crostini with Brie, Figs,
Candied Walnuts and Honey
Spinach And Artichoke Dip$10.99
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip
topped with melted Parmesan cheese.
Served with House Made Crostini
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken image

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

2111 N Interstate Hwy 35, Suite 1000, Round Rock

No reviews yet
Popular items
SIDE LRG Mac-N-Cheese$8.00
Creamy Baked Mac-N-Cheese.
O.G. Chicken Sandwich$9.50
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad$9.75
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
Greenhouse Craft Food image

Greenhouse Craft Food

1400 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (1456 reviews)
Popular items
Greenhouse BLT$9.00
Sourdough, bacon, greens, local tomatoes, fried farm egg, mayo, jalapeno maple jelly
Farmers Salad$9.00
Greens, tomato, cucumber, seasonal veggies, blue cheese, spiced pecans
Big Spender$12.00
Akayushi beef, sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, house sauce, on jalapeño bun.
