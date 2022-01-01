Chimichangas in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve chimichangas
Santiago’s (TX)
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Chimichanga
|$12.50
Shredded chicken or ground beef and cheese stuffed in a large flour tortilla and lightly fried, garnished with sour cream. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, rice and refried beans.
|Chimichanga
|$9.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken or ground beef, lightly fried and served with sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice and refried beans.
MasFajitas
3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock
|Chimichanga
|$11.99
Large flour tortilla deep fried, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.