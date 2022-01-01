Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants that serve chimichangas

Santiago’s (TX) image

 

Santiago’s (TX)

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock

TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga$12.50
Shredded chicken or ground beef and cheese stuffed in a large flour tortilla and lightly fried, garnished with sour cream. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga$9.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken or ground beef, lightly fried and served with sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice and refried beans.
MasFajitas image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

MasFajitas

3050 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$11.99
Large flour tortilla deep fried, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
