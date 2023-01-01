Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Rowland Heights

Rowland Heights restaurants
Rowland Heights restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Rowland Heights

19705 E. Colima Rd., Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
King Salmon Roll$16.25
In : Crab Meat, Avocado, Salmon Tempura
Out : Fresh Salmon, Sesame Seed\t\t\t\t
Sauce : Eel Sauce
Cilantro Salmon Roll$16.95
In: Avocado,Crabmeat Wrapped in Cucumber
Out: Salmon, Onion, Masago, Kaiware, Green Onion,
Cilantro Mixed with House Mayo
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.25
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Rowland Heights
KAMON SUSHI - 17855 Colima Rd. city of industry CA91748

17855 Colima Rd., City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$8.75
8 PCS
More about KAMON SUSHI - 17855 Colima Rd. city of industry CA91748

