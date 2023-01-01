Salmon rolls in Rowland Heights
Rowland Heights restaurants that serve salmon rolls
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Rowland Heights
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Rowland Heights
19705 E. Colima Rd., Rowland Heights
|King Salmon Roll
|$16.25
In : Crab Meat, Avocado, Salmon Tempura
Out : Fresh Salmon, Sesame Seed\t\t\t\t
Sauce : Eel Sauce
|Cilantro Salmon Roll
|$16.95
In: Avocado,Crabmeat Wrapped in Cucumber
Out: Salmon, Onion, Masago, Kaiware, Green Onion,
Cilantro Mixed with House Mayo
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$8.25