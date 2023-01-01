Chile relleno in Royse City
Royse City restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
138 E. Main St., Royse City
|Chile Relleno
|$10.99
Homemade & filled with choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce & moterey jack cheese.
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley
4765 State Hwy 276 West, Royse City
|NO. 9 Chile Relleno
|$10.75
Hand battered Anaheim pepper, stuffed with ground beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, Texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice
|Matt's Famous Chile Relleno
|$14.95
Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.