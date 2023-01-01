Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Royse City

Royse City restaurants
Royse City restaurants that serve chile relleno

Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City

138 E. Main St., Royse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$10.99
Homemade & filled with choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce & moterey jack cheese.
More about Arboleda's Mexican Grill - Royse City
FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley

4765 State Hwy 276 West, Royse City

Avg 4.4 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NO. 9 Chile Relleno$10.75
Hand battered Anaheim pepper, stuffed with ground beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, Texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice
Matt's Famous Chile Relleno$14.95
Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez - Union Valley

