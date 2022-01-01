Chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Bawk's crispy chicken thigh, hot sauce mayo, house pickles, and coleslaw
Your choice of heat level, always served with fries
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
Statehouse at the Capitol image

 

Statehouse at the Capitol

1315 10th St, Sacramento

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Statehouse Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Grilled Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, House Aioli, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Red Onion
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Consumer pic

 

Frog & Slim

1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Foccacia Sandwich$20.00
Focaccia roll, sundried tomato aioli, Applewood bacon, portabella mushroom, pepper jack cheese, romaine leaf served with crisp shoestring fries
More about Frog & Slim

