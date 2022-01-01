Chicken sandwiches in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Bawk's crispy chicken thigh, hot sauce mayo, house pickles, and coleslaw
Your choice of heat level, always served with fries
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Statehouse at the Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
|Statehouse Chicken Sandwich
|$9.25
Grilled Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, House Aioli, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Red Onion