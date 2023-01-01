Saddle Brook restaurants you'll love
Saddle Brook's top cuisines
Must-try Saddle Brook restaurants
More about Tribos Peri Peri - Saddle Brook
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tribos Peri Peri - Saddle Brook
383 Market St, Saddle Brook
|Popular items
|Quarter Chicken - White
|$0.00
|Wings
|$0.00
|The Sizzler
|$0.00
More about Grumpy's Pizza Co. (Eat Big) - 522 Saddle River Road
Grumpy's Pizza Co. (Eat Big) - 522 Saddle River Road
522 Saddle River Road, Saddle Brook
|Popular items
|Bone-In Wings
|$0.00
Jumbo Wings, Twice Cooked for That Fall Off the Bone Effect!
|Cheeseburger Slider
|$0.00
1 Slider Per Order with Fries
|Half Kitchen Sink Salad
|$8.95
Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Onions, Black Olives, Hard Boiled Eggs, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons with Olive Oil & Vinegar