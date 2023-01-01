Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saddle Brook restaurants you'll love

Go
Saddle Brook restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Saddle Brook

Saddle Brook's top cuisines

Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Saddle Brook restaurants

Tribos Peri Peri image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tribos Peri Peri - Saddle Brook

383 Market St, Saddle Brook

Avg 3.9 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quarter Chicken - White$0.00
Wings$0.00
The Sizzler$0.00
More about Tribos Peri Peri - Saddle Brook
Banner pic

 

Grumpy's Pizza Co. (Eat Big) - 522 Saddle River Road

522 Saddle River Road, Saddle Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bone-In Wings$0.00
Jumbo Wings, Twice Cooked for That Fall Off the Bone Effect!
Cheeseburger Slider$0.00
1 Slider Per Order with Fries
Half Kitchen Sink Salad$8.95
Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Onions, Black Olives, Hard Boiled Eggs, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons with Olive Oil & Vinegar
More about Grumpy's Pizza Co. (Eat Big) - 522 Saddle River Road
Donna Pizza image

 

Donna Pizza

487 Market St, Saddle Brook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$13.99
12 Pc Wings
Margherita (16")$20.50
Robust Marinara, Fresh Mozz, Basil, & EVOO
Traditional Pizza (16")$17.50
Our Sauce & Mozz Cheese
More about Donna Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saddle Brook

Chicken Tenders

Arugula Salad

Chicken Pizza

Antipasto Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

Grandma Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Saddle Brook to explore

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Paramus

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Lodi

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1889 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston