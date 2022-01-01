Clams in Sag Harbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sen Restaurant image

 

Sen Restaurant

23 main street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Surf Clam$5.00
Spy Surf Clam Roll$11.00
with spicy mayo and cucumber.
Surf Clam Roll$9.00
More about Sen Restaurant
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

LT Burger

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor

Avg 3.9 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER$13.00
with bacon
can be gluten free
More about LT Burger

