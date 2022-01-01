Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Sag Harbor
/
Sag Harbor
/
Clams
Sag Harbor restaurants that serve clams
Sen Restaurant
23 main street, Sag Harbor
No reviews yet
Surf Clam
$5.00
Spy Surf Clam Roll
$11.00
with spicy mayo and cucumber.
Surf Clam Roll
$9.00
More about Sen Restaurant
HAMBURGERS
LT Burger
62 Main Street, Sag Harbor
Avg 3.9
(1458 reviews)
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
$13.00
with bacon
can be gluten free
More about LT Burger
