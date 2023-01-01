Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Sag Harbor

Sag Harbor restaurants
Toast

Sag Harbor restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Harbor Market & Kitchen

184 Division Street, Sag Harbor

Avg 4.2 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$4.00
all butter croissant
More about Harbor Market & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Carissa's Bakery -Sag Harbor - 3 Bay Street

3 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pistachio Croissant$7.00
Spicy Kimchi Cheddar Croissant$7.00
Classic laminated dough painted with sriracha, then layered with kimchi and sharp cheddar. Topped with our signature seed mix.
Butter Croissant$4.00
Flaky, buttery pastry. Perfect for when you’re not sure if you’re in the mood for something sweet or
savory. Made in house from our local Amagansett sourdough starter.
More about Carissa's Bakery -Sag Harbor - 3 Bay Street

