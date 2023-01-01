Croissants in Sag Harbor
Sag Harbor restaurants that serve croissants
More about Harbor Market & Kitchen
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Harbor Market & Kitchen
184 Division Street, Sag Harbor
|Croissant
|$4.00
all butter croissant
More about Carissa's Bakery -Sag Harbor - 3 Bay Street
Carissa's Bakery -Sag Harbor - 3 Bay Street
3 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
|Pistachio Croissant
|$7.00
|Spicy Kimchi Cheddar Croissant
|$7.00
Classic laminated dough painted with sriracha, then layered with kimchi and sharp cheddar. Topped with our signature seed mix.
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
Flaky, buttery pastry. Perfect for when you’re not sure if you’re in the mood for something sweet or
savory. Made in house from our local Amagansett sourdough starter.