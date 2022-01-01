Crepes in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve crepes
SYRUP
552 Randall Road, St. Charles
|Crepes (3) Nutella & Banana
|$12.50
Creamy chocolate hazelnut with fresh strawberries, sliced bananas and walnuts, topped with whipped cream.
|Crepes Lemon Berry
|$12.50
Filled with lemon zested mascarpone, topped with fresh berries and drizzled with SYRUP made sweet cream syrup.
|Crepes Berries & Yogurt
|$12.50
Vanilla bean Greek yogurt, fresh berries, granola and honey drizzle with cinnamon.
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
1625 E Main St,, St. Charles
|Fresh Fruit & Yogurt Crepes
|$11.99
Fresh strawberries and bananas, topped with strawberry yogurt and cinnamon sugar. Served with granola and a Morning Glory Muffin.
|K-5 Jr Crepes
|$6.29
Two sweet crepes with either one sausage link or two bacon strips
|Swedish Crepes Combo
|$14.49
Thin crepes, lingonberries, lingonberry butter and powdered sugar. Served with 2 eggs, choice of two pattied sausage or links or two Applewood bacon