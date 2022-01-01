Pad thai in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve pad thai
More about moto imōto
moto imōto
181 S First Street, St Charles
|Pad Thai
|$16.00
Chicken Breast | Rice Noodles | Egg | Thai Spices | Tofu | Green Onions | Peanuts
Sweet Peppers | Bean Sprouts | Red Cabbage | Cilantro
More about Chamber Red Chinese Bistro
Chamber Red Chinese Bistro
1554 E Main St, Saint Charles
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
Flat rice noodle sautéed with celery, carrot, bean sprout, scallion, egg and fish sauce.
|Pad Thai Lunch
|$9.00
Flat rice noodle sautéed with celery, carrot, bean sprout, scallion, egg and fish sauce.